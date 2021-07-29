Accident in Greenbrier County shuts down one eastbound lane of I-64

Greenbrier County

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) — An accident is causing traffic for late morning commuters in eastern Greenbrier County.

According to Greenbrier County dispatch, the accident happened on I-64 East at mile marker 176, which is one mile east of the White Sulphur Springs exit. As of 9:11 a.m., one lane is closed as first responders are still on scene.

Further details on vehicles involved and possible injuries are unknown at this time, but drivers are still urged to find a detour or use caution when passing through the area.

