RONCEVERTE, WV (WVNS) — The Ronceverte Presbyterian Church announced they will be hosting an active shooter training Monday, November 7, 2022.

More than 100 people have registered to attend the training, which emphasizes the correct things to do in an active shooter situation. Blank ammunition rounds will be used instead of live, but the percussion will still be loud so the church asks nearby residents to not be alarmed when they hear shots fired.

The event will be held from 6p.m. to 9p.m. on 261 Locust St in Ronceverte. All local law enforcement and 911 centers have been notified of the event, as well as the local public surrounding the church. For more information visit Ronceverte Presbyterian Church’s official Facebook.