Alderson Town Clock is finally ticking

ALDERSON, W.V. (WVNS) – The town of Alderson received an eagerly awaited upgrade to Main Street yesterday, February 9, 2022, with great weather on top of it all.
The Alderson Town Clock Project Fundraiser was made possible entirely by donations from people who wanted to see an improvement to the town. The Town clock was installed on Main Street. The clock is meant to provide a way to welcome residents and visitors alike to the heart of the town.
The Town of Alderson has many to thank for the project coming to life, including:
- 180 Total Personal & Corporate Donors
- Alderson Main Street
- Town of Alderson
- Construction Site Manager: Lewis Halstead (LEH, LLC)
- Concrete: Tony Cole (Tony Cole Construction)
- Electrical: Gill Merritt (Merritt Electric Inc.)
- Brick Mason: Antonio Lopez
- Landscaping: TerraCare, Inc.
- Bollard Covers: Canterbury Designs
- Clock: The Verdin Company
All donations were made through Alderson Main Street, a US 501(c)(3) Non-profit Organization.