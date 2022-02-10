Alderson Town Clock is finally ticking

ALDERSON, W.V. (WVNS) – The town of Alderson received an eagerly awaited upgrade to Main Street yesterday, February 9, 2022, with great weather on top of it all.







Courtesy of The Town of Alderson

The Alderson Town Clock Project Fundraiser was made possible entirely by donations from people who wanted to see an improvement to the town. The Town clock was installed on Main Street. The clock is meant to provide a way to welcome residents and visitors alike to the heart of the town.

The Town of Alderson has many to thank for the project coming to life, including:

180 Total Personal & Corporate Donors

Alderson Main Street

Town of Alderson

Construction Site Manager: Lewis Halstead (LEH, LLC)

Concrete: Tony Cole (Tony Cole Construction)

Electrical: Gill Merritt (Merritt Electric Inc.)

Brick Mason: Antonio Lopez

Landscaping: TerraCare, Inc.

Bollard Covers: Canterbury Designs

Clock: The Verdin Company

All donations were made through Alderson Main Street, a US 501(c)(3) Non-profit Organization.