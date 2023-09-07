RONCEVERTE, WV (WVNS) – If you’re looking to spice up your fall decorating, you may want to plan a stop in Ronceverte.

The American Heritage Music Hall on Ronceverte Island Park is hosting its Fall Craft and Vendor Fair on Friday, September 8, and Saturday, September 9, 2023.

Local artists and artisans will be showing off their art, woodworking, decorations, flower arrangements and more to raise money for the American Heritage Music Hall.

“It’s free to the public. Anybody can come in. We have about 20 to 25 vendors and we will have food concessions available also,” said Event Organizer Kay Shafer.

The fun kicks off at the American Heritage Music Hall from two to six in the afternoon on Friday, September 8, and it continues all day Saturday from nine in the morning to five in the evening.