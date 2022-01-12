Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrations to be virtual for Lewisburg

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) -- 2021 made a big impact on many lives across the country and as tax season approaches, those impacts are about to make filing your taxes a bit difficult.

This year the IRS will start accepting personal tax returns on Monday, January 24, 2022. However, major changes and unique situations like pandemic unemployment, stimulus checks, and even Child Tax Credit Advanced payments will make filing taxes challenging for early filers. General Manager of TR Tax in Beckley, Tony Martin, said folks should gather all their paperwork before filing.

"That's all your W-2's, your 1099, things of that nature, make sure you have them all together because again, if we have to go back and do amended returns and stuff like that with the IRS backlog, if you're due a refund you may be waiting a very long time to get that refund if we have to go back and correct something," Martin said.

One new aspect to tax filers this year is the Advanced Payments on the Child Tax Credit that started for qualified taxpayers in July 2021. Divorced parents, custody changes, or other changes to dependents could cost those taxpayers.

"If you claimed your child on your 2020 tax return chances are you received advanced child tax credits because it was based on the 2020 tax return and now you don't have the child. There's a potential you have to pay that credit back," Martin said.

However, Martin said for tax payers facing this, there are income levels to determine if or how much will need to be paid back. So far, the IRS has the following guidelines on Child Tax Credit repayment protection:

Then, there are stimulus checks that went out in January of 2020. Some taxpayers received them that shouldn't have, or didn't receive them when they should have. Knowing exactly how much you were supposed to receive can go a long way to expediting this years return.

"Then I would recommend you go to IRS.GOV, you create an online tax account this way you can see all of your tax information right online. That way you can print out before you have your taxes done that information."