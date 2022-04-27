GREENBRIER WEST HIGH SCHOOL, WV (WVNS) – Today, Mark Bowe of Barnwood Builders and his crew of West Virginia-based craftsmen visited Greenbrier West High School.

Mark Bowe and his team visited the school’s Construction Trades, Welding, and Greenhouse/Gardening programs. The team spent an entire day helping the students of these programs in Greenbrier West High School learn from their trade.











The student were able to enjoy a full day of exploring the real-world training opportunities available through the school’s career and technical education programs and interacting with the impressive craft and tradespeople of tomorrow. Greenbrier County Schools took to Facebook to thank Mark Bowe for the experience.