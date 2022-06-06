LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched today, Monday June 6 at 11:45a.m., to the Caldwell area after receiving a report of a body found.

On the embankment of Howard’s Creek, along Camp Ann Bailey Road, the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Team processed the scene and were able to retrieve the body and transport it to the State Medical Examiners Office in Charleston for identification and cause of death.

At this time this is all the info 59News has on the matter.

Stay tuned to 59News as we continue to update this story!