At approximately 12:50 p.m. Greenbrier County Homeland Security and Emergency Management announced both lanes of Rt. 60 in Rupert, WV, near Tommy Hall Road, were closed. The closure is due to a single car accident along the route.

Clintonville Volunteer Fire Department, Rainelle Volunteer Fire Department, Rupert Volunteer Fire Department, White Sulphur Springs EMS and Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene. At this time the injuries of the driver and the cause of the accident are unknown.

Drivers in the area are urged to use alternate routes at this time.

