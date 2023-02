CALDWELL, WV (WVNS) — Travelers in Greenbrier County are asked to use alternate routes if traveling through the Caldwell Tunnel.

The Greenbrier County Homeland Security and Emergency Management report as of 7:07 p.m. on Sunday, February 12, 2023, the Caldwell Tunnel is closed.

The tunnel’s closure is due to flooding. Travelers are not allowed access to the tunnel and will need to use alternate routes.

