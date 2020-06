LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — After six years of planning, Carnegie Hall is getting a long awaited makeover.

The auditorium is getting a new floor, new seats, and a brand new box office. Artistic Director at Carnegie Hall, Allan Sizemore, said they are also rebuilding the lobby and installing new doors.

“That’s first and foremost in mind is you know making sure this building is updated, kept in good working order,” Sizemore said.

The project is expected be complete by the end of June 2020.