LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Officials with the Central Greenbrier Little League announced their players are raising funds to compete in the WV State Little League Baseball Tournament.

The players on the Central Greenbrier Little League 11-12 All Stars team are hosting a raffle fundraiser to raise funds to cover the expenses of traveling to the WV State Little League Baseball Tournament. The tournament game for the Central Greenbrier Little League is to be held on Friday, July 14, 2023 in Bridgeport, WV.

The raffle prize is a Yeti Roadie 24 Hard Cooler, a Yeti cooler designed to fit tall bottles and still slim to fit behind a passenger seat. The raffle cost is $10 a ticket and the winner will be declared on Friday, July 14.

To make a donation for a chance to win the Yeti cooler, visit the Central Greenbrier Little League’s donation link. For more information on the WV State Little League Baseball Tournament and the game schedules, visit the WV Little League’s website.