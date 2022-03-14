LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — The Chocolate Chase is returning to Lewisburg with a new addition.

The race now includes a 10K and 5K race around Lewisburg, where people can walk or run the entire route. Both races will begin and end at the Greenbrier County Courthouse on April 9, 2022. Entry fees will go towards the Peyton Hospice House in Ronceverte and hospice care operations across Greenbrier County.

“The people that do participate always say that it is a fun event and it is a great way for them to give back to hospice and our patients and our families really appreciate all of the support,” Missy VanBuren, Marketing Coordinator for Hospice Care, said.

Registration is open for both races. Interested participants can register here.