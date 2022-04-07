LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — A sweet festival returns to Greenbrier County April 9, 2022.

The Chocolate Festival will take over the streets of downtown Lewisburg. There will be hundreds of chocolate goodies ranging from brownies to cupcakes to martinis from local businesses. All money raised from the festival go to the United Way of the Greenbrier Valley which serves Greenbrier, Monroe and Pocahontas counties.

“We have over 46,000 tastings or pieces of chocolate so there is not a shortage of chocolate here,” Erica Vaughan, Executive Director for the United Way of Greenbrier Valley, said. “Many, many activities we have the Thomas Taylor Band, we have the sextuplets, the Easter Bunny will be here, Willy Wonka will be here, the bear from 103.1 will be here.”

The deadline to buy tickets online is passed, but they can still be purchased at the Visitors Bureau until 5:00 p.m. on April 7, 2022 and at City National Bank on April 9, 2022.