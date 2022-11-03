WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) — The holiday season is fast approaching and what better way to get in the spirit than with a new Christmas movie set right here in Southern West Virginia?

The stars of the new Fox Nation movie Christmas at the Greenbrier walked the red carpet Thursday night as the resort hosted the film’s premiere.

Star of the film Alicia Leigh Willis says there is only one way to describe her experience filming at the Greenbrier.

“I keep saying this and I can’t think of a better word other than magical. It’s just one of those places that I will always remember,” said Willis. “We’ll always come back. My daughter had the time of her life here. So being able to shoot here was just an incredible experience.”

Other stars who graced the red carpet included Governor Jim Justice, former Virginia Tech head football coach Frank Beamer, and of course, making her big screen debut in the movie, Babydog.