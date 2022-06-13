LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Gov. Jim Justice announced today, June 13, that the new Economic Enhancement Grant Fund has received its first grant recipients.

A combined $12.8 million has been awarded to three cities in West Virginia to fund water and wasterwater infrastructure projects. The funding comes from the special session Gov. Jim Justice held to secure $250 million for the Economic Enhancement Grant Fund.

The Economic Enhancement Grant Fund is managed by the WV Water Development Authority(WDA) working with the WV Infrastructure and Jobs Development Council and the WV Department of Economic Development to provide grants for use in upgrading water and sewer systems.

“We all know that we still have places in West Virginia where water and sewer access isn’t as reliable as it should be. It’s an issue that our people have dealt with for decades… So when the time came to fund the Economic Enhancement Grant program, I said we had to act fast. I thank the Legislature for their votes to create the program and to provide $250 million in funding for this incredibly important cause, but we couldn’t afford to stop there. People are depending on us to move. So we’re moving and getting the money out to help people right now.” Gov. Jim Justice, chairman of the WDA Board

The WDA has approved a $7.5 million grant to the city of Lewisburg, in Greenbrier County, to improve its water systems. Approximately 12,000 people in Lewisburg, Ronceverte, Renick, Frankford, Maxwelton, Fairlea and Caldwell will benefit from an upgraded water system which totals to a $63.4 million project for upgraded water systems in Greenbrier County.