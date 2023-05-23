UPDATE: 6:37 PM | QUINWOOD, WV (WVNS) –The Greenbrier County Homeland Security and Emergency Management has reported Coalfield Trail/Route 20 is reopened.

QUINWOOD, WV (WVNS) — Greenbrier County Emergency Dispatch reports the Coalfield Trail in Quinwood has been shut down at the train tracks after a reported accident.

Around 5:07 P.M., Greenbrier County law enforcement received the call of an accident at Coalfield Trail. Quinwood Volunteer Fire Department responded to the call and are currently on scene along with Rainelle Volunteer Fire Department.

At this time, the amount of cars involved, or injuries have not been reported.

