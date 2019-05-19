Columbia, SC kidnapping suspect found and arrested in Greenbrier County

5/20/19 7:00 p.m. UPDATE: Greenbrier County Sheriff Bruce Sloan said criminals like Monts typically think on their feet and not in advance.

“Sometimes they get themselves in situations where they’re trying to figure a way out,” Sloan said. “But they haven’t really planned ahead… what they will do or how they will react when it gets to that point.”

5/20/19 8:15a.m. UPDATE: The fugitive from South Carolina who led police on a high speed chase over the weekend will face additional charges in Greenbrier County.

According to deputies, the chase ended once a stolen car Monts was driving crashed into a guardrail. Monts got out of the car, and ran away. A K-9 was able to track him down and he was taken into custody.

Monts is facing charges in West VIrginia of felony fleeing, destruction of property, leaving the scene of an accident resulting in damage, and obstructing an officer.

5/19/19 11:00 p.m. UPDATE: According to CPD Public Information Officer Jennifer Timmons, the caretaker for the 9 month old was quickly dropping off an item for the baby’s mother at the Chick-Fil-A location, leaving the baby unattended in the vehicle and the keys in the ignition. Timmons said Monts started the car and took off with the infant inside. Possible charges for the caregiver are under review by Columbia Police.

Later, Monts dropped off the infant and the car seat at an undisclosed Columbia residence. Neighbors called authorities after hearing the baby crying.

Monts reportedly drove the Mercedes to Efland, North Carolina, where Timmons said Monts stole another vehicle and traveled to West Virginia.

Timmons said a motive for these crimes has not been established yet.

In addition to Greenbrier County Sheriff’s deputies and Lewisburg Police officers, the U.S. Marshals Task Force, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, Richland County Sheriff’s Department and Efland (NC) Police Department assisted Columbia Police with the case.

Timmons said Monts will be facing felony charges of kidnapping and grand larceny of a motor vehicle in South Carolina. Columbia Police is working with West Virginia authorities for extradition.

There are no details yet on any charges Monts could face in West Virginia and North Carolina.

ORIGINAL STORY: A kidnapping suspect from Columbia, South Carolina was found and arrested in Greenbrier County.

According to Columbia Police, 26 year old David Monts was accused of stealing a silver Mercedes-Benz with a 9 month old boy inside from a Columbia Chick-Fil-A shortly after 9 a.m. Saturday. The child was later found safe and unharmed.

On Sunday, Columbia Police tweeted Monts was arrested in Greenbrier County after a high speed chase. Greenbrier County Sheriff Bruce Sloan confirmed he was taken into custody in the Alta area with multiple agencies involved.

Columbia Police said Monts was initially found inside a vehicle reportedly stolen from a gas station in Efland, North Carolina. The silver Mercedes involved in the Columbia investigation was also found.

Monts was also wanted by Mecklenburg County (SC) Sheriff’s deputies for a firearms violation.

Monts’ charges are yet to be announced. Sloan said the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department is heading the investigation.

