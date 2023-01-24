LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) – Communities in Schools of Greenbrier County hit a 100 percent graduation success rate for the 2021-22 school year.

The organization saw a 46 percent increase in students using their one-on-one case management program over the school year. All of those students in the class of 2022 are leaving Greenbrier County Schools with a diploma.

“If a child has one caring adult, their chances of improving and chances of achieving are well beyond those of a student, for instance, who doesn’t have anyone to check on them and provide them the level of care that they deserve,” said Brittany Masters, Executive Director of Communities in Schools for Greenbrier County.

Of the nearly 500 students in the program, 83% saw improved academics, 91% saw improved social skills and 98% promoted to the next grade.