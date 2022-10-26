LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) – One organization dedicated to supporting students is asking for your help.

Communities in Schools of Greenbrier County is seeking volunteers who are looking to make a difference in young students’ lives.

They are looking for both mentors and tutors to meet with students, lend a hand with homework, impart some wisdom, or even just show them there are adults who care and want them to succeed.

“Studies actually show us that children with mentors are 52% less likely to skip school,” said Director of Communities in Schools of Greenbrier County Brittany Masters. “They also show us that students with mentors are 46% less likely to begin drug usage.”

There is no required time commitment, just a desire to make a difference in the lives of local students.

If you are interested, you can request an application via email, by emailing info@cisgc.org

You can also apply, or find more information on their website.