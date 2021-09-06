Contact tracing temporarily closes Ronceverte Elementary

RONCEVERTE, WV (WVNS) — According to administrators with Greenbrier County Schools (GCS), Ronceverte Elementary will be closed Tuesday, September 7, 2021.

The decision to temporarily close the schools was made to allow for COVID-19 contact tracing and sanitization of the entire school. The school will notify anyone who is determined to be a close contact. Those contacted must quarantine.

GCS released multiple suggestions to help stop the spread of COVID-19. This includes wearing face masks, washing your hands, social distancing, and proper cleaning of all surfaces.