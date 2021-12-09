Dream Tree provides $1 Million worth of gifts to children in need

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) — The holiday season is in full swing at The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs. The centerpiece of Christmas at The Greenbrier is the Dream Tree – made of presents from floor to ceiling.

Governor Jim Justice and First Lady Cathy Justice started the Dream Tree initiative 11 years ago. Every year, they donate $1 Million worth of gifts to organizations in five different states.

“It started from the Justice family having the idea that they wanted to find a way to make sure that kids around the state and beyond have some joy on Christmas morning,” Cam Huffman, Director of Public Relations for The Greenbrier, said.

This year, Huffman said the Dream Tree includes over 160 organizations in West Virginia, Virginia, Kentucky, Ohio and Pennsylvania. The gifts seen on the tree only represent the five biggest organizations involved. Huffman said the remaining gifts are stored in the Greenbrier Athletic Complex.

People who visit the Greenbrier also have an opportunity to give to the Dream Tree and buy gifts from the toy store.

“It is incredible how widespread this is and it is just an amazing feeling to know that you are helping those organizations,” Huffman said.

Huffman said the big day for organizations to pick up gifts is December 14, 2021.

“The staff here at the Greenbrier always enjoys that day,” Huffman said. “Everybody participates in loading up the cars and trucks and getting the toys out of here and it puts a smile on everybody’s face.”