Drive-Thru Farmers’ Market comes to Lewisburg this weekend

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — A collaboration between the Courthouse Farmers’ Market and the Greenbrier County Health Department will bring fresh vegetables to consumers. The event is scheduled for Saturday, April, 25, 2020.

The market will happen in the free parking area on S 219 across from the West Virginia State Fairgrounds. Vendors will be lined up on the driver’s side of vehicles. Social distancing will be used between vendors who will be gloved and masked.

“Our farmers vendors have missed their customers and the customers can definitely benefit from the locally produced products,” said Courthouse Farmers’ Market Manager Mary Surbaugh.

“We feel that the additional measures we have taken will allow the farmers’ market to operate in a safe and responsible manner for the safety and health of all,” added WVU, Greenbrier County Extension Agent, Josh Peplowski.

A menu of available items will be posted on the Courthouse Farmers’ Market Facebook page. The market will operate from 8 a.m. to Noon on Saturday. Customers are encouraged to pre-order/pre-pay. This will allow the vendors to have the products ready to go.