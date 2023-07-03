RAINELLE, WV (WVNS) — A dry spell hit Greenbrier County leading up to July 4th, 2023.

Fireworks and dry brush do not mix well.

Rainelle Fire Department Chief Matt Osborne gave a list of supplies to keep on hand while setting off fireworks just in case of a fire.

“Keep a water hose on hand. Make sure the circle around the firework is clear and it is not near anything,” said Chief Osborne.

Osborne added if a fire starts and grows out of control, do not hesitate to call 911.

The sooner a fire can be extinguished, the better.