FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — A sobriety checkpoint will be located in the Fairlea area of Greenbrier County on Friday night, March 17, 2023.

According to the West Virginia State Police, the checkpoint will take place on US Route 219 in Fairlea. The DUI checkpoint is scheduled to last from 6 PM to 12 AM.

WVSP said the purpose of the checkpoint is to keep people from drunk driving and injuring themselves or others.

