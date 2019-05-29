Early voting now under way for City of Lewisburg municipal election

Early voting for the city of Lewisburg’s municipal election started Wednesday, May 29.

Voters can fill out and turn in their ballots at city hall on Washington Street. Offices up for grabs included mayor and three different city council positions. City Clerk, Shannon Beatty, said she expects a high turnout, given the longer window and dedication of city voters.

“I think a lot of folks in town have pride and want to be part of the election process,” Beatty said.

Early voting continues through June 7 during regular office hours. The general election is set for June 11.