RAINELLE, WV (WVNS) — According to Greenbrier County Homeland Security & Emergency Management, the town of Rainelle is under a boil water advisory.

The Greenbrier County Homeland Security & Emergency Management also stated what to do in a boil water advisory:

“If notified of a boil water advisory, DO NOT DRINK THE WATER WITHOUT BOILING IT FIRST. Bring all water to a rolling boil, let it boil for one minute, and cool before using; or use bottled water. You should use boil or bottled water for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth and food preparation until you are notified that the advisory has been lifted.” The Greenbrier County Homeland Security & Emergency Management

People in the Rainelle area need to follow the above instructions until the boil water advisory has been lifted.

