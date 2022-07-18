FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — Fairlea Volunteer Fire Department announced on their Facebook July 18, 2022 that the annual Music Bash for 2022 hosted by the VFD will be cancelled.

The Annual Music Bash is a community concert hosted by the Fairlea Volunteer Fire Department that benefits the Fire Department. All proceeds go to new materials and other costs that come with the life-saving job. This year the VFD said the costs for the event have nearly tripled and do not believe it would a net positive for the Fire Department.

Fairlea VFD stated their main obligation is to provide quality fire and rescue services and they would not risk losing money on an event because it could cause them to struggle with life safety services later on. Fairlea VFD also added there would be talk of hosting the event next year.