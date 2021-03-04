Families can take advantage of food giveaway in Greenbrier County

RUPERT, WV (WVNS) — Families in Greenbrier County will have the chance to receive free food thanks to a partnership between multiple organizations.

Communities in Schools of Greenbrier County is partnering with Rupert Elementary, Greater Greenbrier Long Term Recovery Committee, and WVSOM’s Center for Rural & Community Health to distribute free food. They will hand out 1,200 food boxes through the Save the Children Farmer’s to Families program.

Meals will be distributed on a first come, first serve basis. Each box will contain a gallon of milk, frozen chicken, and farm fresh produce. All families are welcome, there is no income requirement to receive the food.

If you are interested, the giveaway will be Saturday, March 6, 2021 from 9a.m. to 1p.m. at Rupert Elementary.

For more information, contact Brittany Masters at 304-992-2040.