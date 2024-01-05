RUPERT, WV (WVNS) — One lane of Church Street remains closed after a family lost their house and pet during an early morning house fire in the Rupert area of Greenbrier County on Friday, January 5, 2024.

Greenbrier County Dispatch confirmed the fire happened at 475 Church Street around 6 AM Friday morning. Dispatchers said the family was able to make it out of the fire safely. Unfortunately, their family cat died in the fire. A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family with anything they need.

Photo Courtesy: Tamara Workman

Responding agencies included Rupert VFD, Smoot VFD, Quinwood VFD, Rainelle VFD and Clintonville VFD.

Drivers are asked to find an alternate route to avoid the area as one lane remains closed.

