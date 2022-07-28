LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) – Emergency personnel are urging folks who did experience flooding to get that water out of their homes as soon as possible.

Flood water can be filled with germs, bacteria, pollution, and sometimes even living things.

Deputy Director of Homeland Security and Emergency Management in Greenbrier County, Paula Brown, said the first thing flood victims need to do is report the damages. But then they need to get that water out of their homes as soon as possible.

“The important thing is, if water did get in your house, to get it cleaned up as soon as possible. Get it dried up. Get it cleaned up,” said Brown. “Make sure you don’t have mold growth because if you end up with black mold growth it will cause health issues.”

Greenbrier County residents can report water in their homes either to their local city or town hall or to Greenbrier County emergency management.