GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) – Multiple vehicles had to be pulled out of flooded tunnels on Friday, February 17, 2023, after high water wreaked havoc on roadways.

Deputy Director of Greenbrier County Homeland Security and Emergency Management Paula Brown told 59News, the tunnels are always a major safety concern when flooding occurs because they block off major waterways.

“The tunnels are always a problem in Greenbrier County,” said Brown. “Tunnels are typically at an area where you have blockages of streams. And typically a tunnel is low in elevation so the water runs right through there.”

The Tuckahoe, Caldwell and Harts Run tunnels all flooded, and Brown said cars got stuck in the water inside all three.

Brown said she understands that people in the Tuckahoe and Harts Run areas have no other way of reaching the main roads, but it is simply not worth it to try to risk driving through a flooded tunnel.

“You’re risking your life. You’re risking your passenger’s life, and the life of the person that has to save you, and the wrecker company that has to pull you out because they have to come through the water and attach to your car and get it out safely,” said Brown.

You should always remember when you see a flooded roadway, especially under a tunnel, don’t drown, turn around.

“You would be amazed how unstable your car can become when you drive through moving water. Never drive through moving water,” said Brown.

The White Sulphur Springs area saw water in the roadways as well as high water in Howard Creek.

The Western end of Greenbrier county, including Rainelle and Rupert, avoided major flood damage.