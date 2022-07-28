WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) – Blue Bend Recreation Area and Campground in Greenbrier County is closed due to high water and the potential for additional rainfall.

All visitors should avoid these areas until further notice to protect public health and safety.

Updated information about the closures will be shared online as employees assess them for damage and safety concerns. Get the updates as they come here on the 59News website.

You may also call the White Sulphur Spring office at (304) 536-2144 or the Marlinton office at (304) 799-4334 for updates.