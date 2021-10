RAINELLE, WV (WVNS)– The Mayor and Town Recorder of Rainelle announced the town’s Chief of Police on social media on Tuesday, October 5, 2021.

The Town of Rainelle posted on their Facebook page about the appointed position.

J. P. Stevens was the former Chief of Police for the Rainelle Police Department back in 2005. In 2019, Stevens confirmed that he was fired from his position. Dean Fankell took over the position in 2019.

Stevens will be the Rainelle Police Department’s current Chief of Police.