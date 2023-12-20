RAINELLE, WV (WVNS) — For those who do not have plans for Christmas or cannot afford Christmas this year, there is still a possibility for those in need.

The Greenbrier County Deputy Sheriff Association and the Greenbrier County Family Support Center will be serving meals to the community from the Moose Lodge in Rainelle on Christmas day, December 25, 2023 from 4:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M., or until food has run out.

“Christmas is the time of year that no matter who you are or where you are, you come together and spend time with those you love,” said Corporal Morris, Greenbrier County Deputy Sheriff’s Association. “This event is about being able to come together as a community and give to those who may not be as fortunate to have those they can spend the holidays with. Having this Christmas meal not only brings together strangers, but creates a bond within the community and is reminder you aren’t alone, and there are plenty of people around to help when you feel like you have no one.”

This event is open to the community, with Corporal Morris adding, “for those that may be homeless or just have no family to share Christmas with, everyone is welcome!”

This meal was made possible by the Rainelle Moose Lodge for hosting these Christmas meals and the Rainelle Deli and Marketplace for providing these generous and wonderful donations.

For more information, please call the Rainelle Moose Lodge at 304-438-9002.