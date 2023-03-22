RONCEVERTE, WV (WVNS) — One Greenbrier County church is giving back to the community by offering a free, warm meal.

On Saturday, March 25, 2023, from 4:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M., Ronceverte Presbyterian Church will give its monthly free community meal.

This meal is available and free to the public. Carry out will also be an option. If you have no way of transportation, delivery is an option as well. You must let the church know in advance.

“Our whole object is just to be able to serve the community, particularly those who need a nice hot meal,” said Mark Gillespie, Deacon for Ronceverte Presbyterian Church.

Saturday’s menu is Shepard’s pie, salad and dessert. Dine-in will also have sweet and unsweet tea, lemonade, coffee and water.

“We are beginning to offer a free monthly meal to everyone regardless of need. However, our whole purpose is to offer a meal to those in need of a good wholesome meal. We desire to do our part to engage the community and meet the needs of our citizens. We do not limit this meal to just Ronceverte, but to the entire Greenbrier Valley… This will give the community a sense of hope and it’s also going to give them the idea we’re here to help them and to serve them,” added Gillespie, Deacon for Ronceverte Presbyterian Church.

So take the time to come out and join the community for a delicious meal.