RAINELLE, WV (WVNS) — Rainelle Deli and Marketplace is contributing to the community in a wonderful way this Thanksgiving holiday.

Families and individuals who normally do not have a traditional Thanksgiving dinner or cannot afford it will have a chance to get help this year at Rainelle Deli and Marketplace.

“We just wanted to do it to try to give back to Rainelle. There’s a lot of homeless and just older people that don’t have anybody else, and we just want to make sure everybody gets fed,” said Elizabeth Smailes, Owner of Rainelle Deli and Marketplace.

The event will be on Thanksgiving day, November 23, 2023 from 11:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M. at Rainelle Deli and Marketplace, which is located at 707 Main Street , Rainelle, WV. Dinners can be picked up and there is also the option of delivery.

Smailes mentioned how many meals they plan on making for the community as well. “We’re aiming for between 2 [200] and 250 to make, and we already have that many spoken for. So yeah, it’s kind of crazy.”

These meals are also so beneficial to the community as well.

Smailes expressed, “Well, it’ll just feed people, I mean, everybody’s struggling. Everything sucks right now, so nobody has to worry about food. They can just come down and eat and get dessert, and go home.”

They have a wide variety on the menu as well.

The menu for this meal consists of turkey, ham, mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, green beans, carrots, corn casserole, cranberries, sweet potatoes, deviled eggs, and rolls. Pumpkin pie and Chocolate pudding pie will be apart of the desserts, along with other dessert options as well.

For more information about this event, visit the Rainelle Deli Marketplace Facebook page or call, 304-877-8423.