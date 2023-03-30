The Lewisburg chocolate festival releases the schedule of events for the April 8th celebration.

There will be a professional chef demonstration at 11:30 in the Greenbrier Valley Visitors Center.

At noon the Greenbrier Valley Theatre will be playing Willy Wonka and the chocolate factory, and at three in the afternoon Hill and Holler will be hosting an Easter Egg Hunt.

Tickets are available here. For a full schedule of the weekend’s events, including musical performances and the Chocolate Chase 5k and 10k races, click the link and scroll to the bottom of the page.