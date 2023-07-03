RAINELLE, WV (WVNS) – A familiar face is back in action in the town of Rainelle.

Mayor Andrea “Andy” Pendleton has come out of retirement to assume the role of Rainelle’s mayor, and a special guest was also there for the swearing-in.

Governor Jim Justice and Cathy Justice had the honor of swearing-in the new mayor. Baby Dog also made her big entrance at the inauguration.

Mayor Pendleton and her board team were sworn in by Governor Jim Justice. This is the first time he has ever sworn in a mayor, or their supporting party, for West Virginia.

Governor Justice said that Pendleton is a wonderful person and that she stands for everything great in the community and in West Virginia.

“I think the biggest thing here today really shows how great the sense of community is here and especially how great it is in West Virginia,” said Justice.

Mayor Andy Pendleton has returned to the office of mayor after retiring from politics four years ago. Pendleton ran against former mayor Robin Williams.

Pendleton says a lot of hard work, teamwork, and dedication went into her successful run for mayor.

“I got a lot of votes but it took a lot of work. It took a long time to gain the trust from the community and my amazing board team,” said Mayor Pendleton.

Governor Justice, Cathy Justice and even Baby Dog, signed a tie for the new mayor of Rainelle.

Governor Justice specifically selected the tie for Pendleton as a ‘thank you’ and ‘good luck’.