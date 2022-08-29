GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) – Students in Greenbrier County are back to school as of Monday. But this year, there’s a new face in many of the hallways.

Greenbrier County Schools will start the year with a police duty stationed at every school in the county, including elementary schools.

Superintendent Jeff Bryant says having an officer in the schools makes students, parents and staff all feel safer, and it also has other benefits.

“Also the interaction between police officers and the students, that was very positive,” Bryant told 59News. “I think it’s a great opportunity at all levels, but at the elementary level especially, a great time for the children to have an interaction with police officers and realize they’re there for (the kids).”

A levy will be up for decision on Greenbrier County ballots in November, to decide if residents want officers to be permanently placed at every school in the county.