Greenbrier Community Care Corps accepting volunteers to help community

Lewisburg, WV (WVNS) — The Greenbrier Community Care Corps announced today they are accepting volunteers in the Greenbrier County area to help out participants in the Greenbrier Community Care Corps program.

Volunteers would be assisting adults over 60, adults with disabilities and their caregivers in need of help with nonmedical tasks and respite care. Services may include companionship, errands, household and yard duties, pet care, technology assistance and respite care. Virtual or no-contact services will be available for those concerned about COVID-19 safety precautions.

The program was made by the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine’s Center for Rural and Community Health in partnership with the Greenbrier County Health Alliance. Drema Hill, Ph.D., WVSOM’s Vice President for Community Engagement and Development, said the program is designed to match volunteers with those in the community who need help.

“This is a great opportunity for those who want to assist others but don’t have anyone immediately close to them to help,” Hill said. “We know people in this community are generous and genuinely care about the well-being of others. We have seen examples of their dedication and commitment during times of crisis, and we realize many folks could use some help with daily tasks.”

Volunteers must be at least 18 and able pass a background check. A fingerprint screening and training are also required. Volunteers have the ability to choose their own hours and choose the jobs they wish to do at their convenience.

Individuals interested in volunteering can apply at www.bttr.im/9mpb5. For more information, call 304-520-5945 or email gccc@osteo.wvsom.edu.