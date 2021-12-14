Greenbrier County Commission continues reconstruction projects following 2016 flood

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — The Greenbrier County Commission is moving forward with flood recovery reconstruction projects.

The Commission awarded a contract for Court Street Construction to work on damages from the 2016 flood on the Meadow River trail. The construction project will only focus on the Greenbrier County section of the trail.

County Commissioner Tammy Tincher said the project has been in the making for a few years and is crucial for flood recovery in the region and economic development for Greenbrier County.

“After the flood, we could have just quit and not move forward but we wanted to because we know that it is going to be something that is very beneficial to Greenbrier County,” Tincher said.

Tincher said the project will be completed in the next four months.