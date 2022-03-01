ANTHONY’S CREEK, W.V. (WVNS) – According to Greenbrier County 911, multiple crews are on the scene of an active brushfire.

The fire is in the Anthony’s Creek area of Route 92 in Greenbrier County (6700 block).

Fire crews from Anthony’s Creek, Frankfort, White Sulphur Springs, White Sulphur Springs EMS and the Division of Forestry are all on scene.

There is no information yet on a cause or the size of the fire.

This story is still developing. Stick with 59News as we continue to bring updates to the story.