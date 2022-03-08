GREENBRIER COUNTY, W.V. (WVNS) – If you’re looking for a new job, it’s hiring season in Greenbrier County.

A job festival and a local hiring event are both happening this week in Greenbrier County, and the owners of the companies are hopeful to find some new and hardworking employees through the events.

The West Virginia Barrel Company is hosting a hiring event tomorrow, March 9, 2022 at the business in Caldwell. There are jobs open for all different skill sets – including fork lift operators and barrel technicians. Training is available for anyone interested. The company started in 2019 making barrels before COVID hit, but managers say business really started picking up last year. And when businesses like theirs grow – its good for the community.

“Everytime we get a chance to grow its awesome to bring more jobs in and an opportunity to make a good living.” Bryan Lucas, Plant manager

The job fair is tomorrow at the WV Barrel company located on Mountain Home drive in Caldwell. You can stop in from 10 in the morning until 2 in the afternoon.

A job festival is coming to White Sulphur Springs in Greenbrier County. Big Draft Brewing Company, Road Hogs Barbecue and Cross Creek Cafe are looking for some great employees – to help usher in the spring season. So, if you’re interested in a career in the hospitality industry, looking for some summer or even part time work – this could be the event for you. Managers tell us they’re looking for fun people who like being in the kitchen – or even people who like to be around others in a hostess role. For them – it’s all about being able to give back to the community that helped them get off to such a good start.

“One of the things we pride ourselves on is being part of such a community that has been so giving to us. Is being able to give back and give members of the community a good job and a way to provide for their families and that’s what makes us feel good is when you walk in in a day and you see people who count on us to do a good job so we count on them. So it really is great.” Clay Elkins, founding partner Big Draft Brewing

The festival is set for Sunday afternoon and Monday morning at Big Draft Brewing Company in White Sulphur Springs.