Greenbrier County holds parade of lights for Senior class

FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) – The Class of 2020 was greatly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Events like sports, prom, and even graduation were canceled or completely changed, but that doesn’t mean the community doesn’t appreciate all the work those students have done.

On Friday, May 1, both high schools in Greenbrier County held parades to celebrate the Senior class. At Greenbrier East, students drove down Route 219 as members of community waved and cheered them on.

Head football coach, Ray Lee, says this was the least they could do.

“I feel bad for them because they have really missed out on the fun part of their senior year,” Lee said. “I am not just talking about my players, I feel bad for the whole senior class.”

Students drove around the State Fairgrounds to the high school where Spartan Stadium was lit up and music was playing over the loud speakers. The students then continued to the far side of the fairgrounds where parents, grandparents, community members, and local businesses lit up the street and honked their horns for the Class of 2020.