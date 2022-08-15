SMOOT, WV (WVNS) — Early morning flooding on Monday, August 15, 2022, left one family in Greenbrier County without a home.

Ted Shafran, his daughter Roseanne and granddaughter are no strangers to being displaced. They were forced out of their home after the floods in 2016. Monday was no different.

“It poured last night from 1:30 to 6 AM and that’s why my house and yard is like it is. It can take rain but it can’t take downpours. This is my second time that we flooded. I’ve got my house up on market because I live in a wetland,” Shafran said.

Shafran relies heavily now on his faith. He is praying to his wife he lost two years ago to find a Good Samaritan in his community to help him and his family get back on their feet.

If you are able to to help the Shafran family reach out to Roseanne at (304) 646-1748.