LEWISBURG, W.V. (WVNS) – Greenbrier County Schools have lifted the mask mandate for all students and staff.

The COVID-19 positivity rate in Greenbrier County and in their schools is trending downward after increasing during the winter holidays. In response, Greenbrier County Schools has modified their mask protocol from mandatory to optional. Effective at the end of the school day on Friday, February 25, 2022, mask usage in GCS buildings and buses will be optional for students and staff.

Greenbrier County Schools will continue to provide safety protocols like the recommended 5 day quarantine protocol, providing masks to any who need them, and promoting general hygiene.

If any individual school reaches 10% positivity for COVID-19, then mask requirements will be reinstates temporarily.

