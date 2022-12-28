FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — The Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department released security footage of a person who allegedly stole from the West Virginia State Fairgrounds two different times.

According to the Sheriff’s Department Facebook, the person stole from the WV State Fairgrounds two separate times on Monday, December 26, 2022.

The footage showed the person leaving the Fairgrounds pushing a large trash bin full of different items including multiple Dewalt tools.

To this individual we say, stop taking items that don’t belong to you. If you weren’t on the naughty list this year, you certainly will be next year! Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department

Anyone with any information on the theft is asked to contact Deputy Tyler Cutlip with the Greenbrier Sheriff’s Department at 304-647-7911.