FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — ‘West Virginia Can’t Wait’ is honoring 40 people across the Mountain State deemed change makers and community leaders. One of those honored is Kayla McCoy.

McCoy serves on the Greenbrier Valley Pride Board of Directors and was recognized for her work in community outreach and advocacy.

“Advocacy and community organizing can feel pretty thankless at times and so, this is just a small way in which, it is a thank you and just the support means the world,” McCoy said.

Greenbrier Valley Pride was also recognized for their work during their first year as an organization. Stephen Smith, Co-Chair of WV Can’t Wait, said the Hometown Heroes program is part of a larger goal to empower local community leaders to make change. The award focuses on changing the way people view heroes; not as people at the top, but instead people who work diligently to make change from their own experiences in the community.

“The thing that is most impressive about these hometown heroes is that they are everywhere,” Smith said. “It is a West Virginia tradition to stick up for the people we care about when no one else will.”

McCoy said it is crucial to recognize and support leaders for their service to the community to inspire future action.

“There is never going to be any shortage of people hurting,” McCoy said. “There is always a shortage of people willing to alleviate that pain.”

Both McCoy and the Greenbrier County Pride Organization received $2,000 and will have access to outreach training and resources as part of the award.