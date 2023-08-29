LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — A ‘pup rally’ was held at Greenbrier East High School to introduce the school’s new therapy dog, an 11-month-old golden retriever named Ruby.

On August 29, 2023, the students of Greenbrier East High School were surprised with a pup rally where Governor Jim Justice, First Lady Cathy Justice, and Babydog introduced the school’s new therapy dog.

The faculty, staff, student body, school officials, Board of Education members, local dignitaries, and Communities in Schools of Greenbrier County gathered to welcome the specially trained pup to the school.

West Virginia’s statewide school therapy dog program, Friends With Paws is a Communities In Schools West Virginia program and is a collaborative effort with Governor and First Lady Cathy Justice. The program itself is built around professional training methods and in-depth research.

Ruby is the thirteenth therapy dog to be placed by the program, and wearing a green and gold bandana, she fits right in with the Greenbrier East Spartans.