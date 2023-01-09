FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) – The state-champion Greenbrier East High School men’s soccer team is asking for donations to help buy championship rings.

The Spartans made history by winning the school’s first-ever AAA men’s soccer state championship back in October.

Each ring costs $175, and there are 30 players on the team.

Head Coach Lucas Lemine said he can’t wait to see the players’ faces when they receive their bling.

“They (the players) had some say in the design, so they’re super excited about it. It’s just going to be something they can hang on to forever now, just as a keepsake of the state tournament run and the state tournament championship. So it’s pretty awesome,” Lemine told 59News.

If you want to sponsor one of the players and help pay for their rings, reach out to the team on their Facebook page, or email the head coach at LemineL14@gmail.com